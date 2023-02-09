NATIONAL

Rasheed’s request for post-arrest bail denied again

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - FEBRUARY 04: Pakistani security officials escort the former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed as he leaves the court handcuffed in Islamabad, Pakistan on February 04, 2023. Ahmed, who heads a party that was in coalition with former premier Imran Khan, was arrested in connection with remarks he allegedly made against former president Asif Ali Zardari, accusing him of hatching a "murder plot to eliminate PTI chief Imran Khan". (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Islamabad has rejected a request for post-arrest bail made by Awami Muslim League (AML) chairman Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in a string of sedition and defamation cases registered against him across the country.

The former interior minister is also charged with accusing former president Asif Ali Zardari of plotting to assassinate Khan, and was arrested by Islamabad police on February 2.

This case was filed by Rawalpindi president of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Raja Inayat ur-Rehman, and includes charges of criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups, and statements conducing to public mischief.

The court initially remanded Ahmad to police custody for two days, after which he was sent on a two-week judicial remand.

His first post-arrest bail petition was also dismissed by the court on February 6. He is currently in the custody of Murree police, who were granted a one-day transit remand by a sessions court in Islamabad.

The hearing on Thursday was presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra while Ahmad was represented by lawyers Sardar Abdul Raziq and Intizar Panjhota.

Following the rejection of the bail plea, his legal team has decided to challenge the verdict in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and will file another bail application once they receive the detailed order.

Ahmad’s lawyers argued that the FIR registered in the case was a result of a planned conspiracy and that the sections mentioned in the complaint could only be filed by the federal or provincial government, not by a private citizen.

The lawyers also claimed that Ahmad had only mentioned what Khan had told him and that Khan had made a similar statement but faced no action.

The prosecutor in the case argued that Ahmad’s statement was “extremely inciteful” and that he had committed a crime that could lead to a punishment of up to seven years. The judge asked the prosecutor if Ahmad’s statement had an impact on the entire nation, to which the prosecutor replied that it was indeed so.

The judge also questioned the investigation officer (IO) about why Khan was not included in the investigation, given that Ahmad had claimed that Khan had told him about the alleged conspiracy.

The IO replied that Khan was not included as there was no evidence for Ahmad’s statement. The judge then ordered that Khan be investigated for making “false allegations”.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that Ahmad and Khan were conspiring against Zardari and that the former’s bail should not be accepted as he was creating incitement between the two political parties.

Previous article
Inclement weather with rain and snowfall predicted for northern regions
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Charities collect funds for Turkey earthquake victims

ISLAMABAD: Several charities scrambled to collect funds and relief goods for the victims of Monday's massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that killed thousands...

PML-N heavyweight slams own party for ‘aligning with military’

Speaker ‘awaits’ LHC ruling on suspension of PTI lawmakers’ resignations

Deadly quake puts Erdogan under pressure in May polls

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.