Bajwa: Continued premiership of ‘dangerous’ Imran would’ve destroyed Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Declaring that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was dangerous for the country, former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa has claimed if its chairman Imran Khan remained prime minister, there would have been no Pakistan.

During a conversation with journalist Javed Chaudhry, who’s widely believed to be tied to the government, Bajwa claimed that in a cabinet meeting, then-prime minister Khan used a vulgar word in the Punjabi language to describe Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince.

According to Bajwa, the incident was later reported to the Saudi ambassador in Islamabad by one of Khan’s ministers, though the identity of the minister was not disclosed by the former army chief.

Chaudhry, who met Bajwa for a second time in a month, published the conversation in his weekly column for Express News.

He said he had asked Bajwa whether he had prevented Khan from resigning from the National Assembly after his ouster in April last year, to which he replied affirmatively. According to Chaudhary, Bajwa had told Khan: “prime minister! You have lost only one match, the series is still there for you to compete in.”

Bajwa said he told Khan there was a difference of only two votes between the PTI party and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government in the parliament. He said he advised Khan not to resign from the National Assembly, citing the example of Khaleda Zia in Bangladesh, whose “entire party was virtually destroyed after she made a similar mistake.”

The retired general said he had encouraged Khan to stay in parliament and emphasised that he would have another opportunity to form the government.

However, despite having received the message, Khan did not reply, and he lost contact with him.

When asked about the reasons behind bringing down Khan’s government, Bajwa denied any involvement. He claimed that their only wrongdoing was not saving Khan’s government, and that Khan himself had wanted them to intervene to prevent its collapse. However, Bajwa offered no evidence to support his claim.

Chaudhry then asked Bajwa why he did not save the PTI government, given that he “had done so in the past”. Bajwa replied that if he had acted in his own self-interest, he would have continued to support Imran Khan and retired with dignity, bidding farewell to him.

However, he claimed he chose to “sacrifice his own image for the benefit of the country”.