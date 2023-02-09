NATIONAL

Inclement weather with rain and snowfall predicted for northern regions

By Staff Report
People walk past tourists vehicles stuck in a traffic jam in snow covered area in Murree, some 50kms north of Islamabad on January 7, 2012. AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Provincial Meteorological Center has issued a weather warning for north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and upper and central Punjab, predicting cloudy conditions with rain, wind, thunderstorm, and hailstorm along with snowfall over hills.

Moderate to isolated heavy snow with rain is expected in areas such as Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, and Galliyat.

Temperature readings in major cities include 10C in Islamabad and Peshawar, 12C in Lahore and Quetta, 20C in Karachi, 6C in Gilgit, 1C in Murree, and 8C in Muzaffarabad.

The Met Office forecast for occupied Jammu and Kashmir also indicates cloudy weather with chances of rain, thunderstorm, and snow in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramula, with cloudy conditions and chances of rain and snow in Leh.

The temperatures recorded in these areas include 2C in Srinagar, 10C in Jammu, -8C in Leh, 1C in Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramulla, and Shopian, and 0C in Shopian.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the centre has predicted rain, wind, thunderstorm, and snowfall over the hills, with moderate to isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall expected in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kurram, and Khyber districts.

Rain-wind and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorm are also expected in Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.

The center warns that the rain may trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, and Abbottabad districts and disrupt roads with moderate to heavy snowfall during the forecast period.

During the last 24 hours, the province experienced cold and partly cloudy weather, with isolated drizzle and light rain recorded in districts such as Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Bannu, D.I. Khan, and Khyber and Kurram.

Rainfall was recorded at 7mm in Parachinar, 3mm in Tirah (Khyber), and 1mm in Peshawar, Landikotal (Khyber), Kalam, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan, with trace amounts recorded in each location.

