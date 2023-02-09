Military ‘too busy’ to deploy troops for election security

— GHQ indicates troops available for by-polls but for provincial elections, it’s ‘stretched to limits’

ISLAMABAD: The army will not be able to provide security during the upcoming provincial assembly elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and by-elections in 64 National Assembly seats, the interior ministry has informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Apparently, this decision was made due to the military’s “current focus” on conducting census and counter-terrorism operations.

It merits a mention here that law enforcement agencies have successfully conducted elections in even more challenging circumstances in the past, such as in 2013 during a peak in terrorism or in 2018, when a suicide blast claimed the life of Nawabzada Siraj Raisani just weeks prior to the general elections.

Just in December, the government had dispatched thousands of troops to secure the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar, which saw a massive turnout of approximately 1.2 million fans between November 20 and December 18.

Earlier in the week, the commission had requested the federal government to deploy troops from the civil armed forces for the conduct of general and by-elections in various constituencies across the country.

According to a correspondence dated February 8, the ministry cited the current difficult security situation in Pakistan, including a recent rise in terrorism incidents, as the reason for the military’s unavailability.

The ministry outlined multiple security concerns, including border security, internal security duties, maintaining law and order, and countering increased terrorist activities by anti-state elements through deployment at forward posts.

The letter further highlighted that intelligence agencies and National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) have been issuing threat alerts regarding the security situation, which have been shared with the provincial governments.

The ministry expressed regret over the recent terror incidents that have resulted in the loss of precious lives, including the suicide bombing at a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines that claimed more than 80 lives, mostly of policemen.

The letter emphasised that the security forces are fully engaged in combating the threats posed by terrorists to the peace and stability of the country, and the life and property of the people.

In light of the terrorist attacks, the letter noted that the security forces are stretched to their limits, leaving little room for other activities. The ministry conveyed that it deeply regrets this situation but the safety and security of the country and its people must take precedence.

The tribunal was informed that its request was also taken up with the Military Operations Directorate at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, where it was conveyed that the troops are overwhelmingly committed to addressing the advanced threat of terrorism in the country.

However, for limited deployment needs, the interior ministry said that Pakistan Rangers could be provided for the second-tier National Assembly by-elections in Rajanpur.

Nevertheless, the deployment of civil armed forces to the extent required by the ECP, both in terms of numbers and at sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations, may not be possible, as advised by the GHQ.