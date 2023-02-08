NATIONAL

Minister urges export-oriented policies to accelerate economic growth

By Staff Report
Traders and labourers work during a rainy day at a vegetable market in Peshawar on January 22, 2022.  (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A senior official has said the government is committed to facilitating the country’s exports and urged the exporters to adopt export-oriented policies for the public and private sectors to accelerate export-led growth.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal made the remarks during a roundtable with the nation’s exporters to review the progress of the exports and issues being faced by them.

“Increasing exports is the only solution to get rid of the economic crisis and every sector should set a target to increase exports,” Iqbal said while assuring them the government would facilitate and remove all bottlenecks in this regard.

He told the exporters that the government will soon organise a conference in which 50 brands of the country would be invited to highlight their work globally, adding that a body would be established for this purpose as well so that Pakistan’s work could be showcased internationally.

The minister said that unprecedented floods last year had badly affected Pakistan’s economy and the government has been making hard decisions to bring the country to the path of stability.

