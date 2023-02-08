Senator sees CPEC as transformative initiative for economic development

ISLAMABAD: Mushahid Hussain Syed, chairman of the Defense Committee of the Senate, said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a transformative initiative for the economic development and growth of Pakistan.

Briefing the upper house of the parliament on the Senate delegation’s visit to CPEC projects in Sindh, the senator said that infrastructure and energy projects under CPEC have been bringing about socio-economic growth for the country.

Expressing his gratitude to the Chinese government for supporting Pakistan in developing CPEC projects, he said that CPEC has provided a basis for energy security, employment, and changing the lives of Pakistanis.

Hussain highlighted that various development projects in Sindh, especially in Tharparkar, a Hindu-dominated district of the province, are a success story of the country.

“The world has changed and Tharparkar is leading from the front. The women of Tharparkar are riding dumper trucks under CPEC projects. They are brave and strong. Some 1,000 dumper trucks are operating in the area out of which 100 are ridden by women,” he said.

The senator said Tharparkar is producing 5,000 MW of power, generating 12,000 new jobs, and is home to 12.8 billion tons of coal, the black gold that is contributing to the national economy through coal-powered energy projects under CPEC.

CPEC is a guarantor of a better tomorrow for Pakistan, he said, adding that as a trusted friend, China has reposed its confidence in the future of Pakistan by investing in CPEC projects.

Launched in 2013, CPEC is a corridor linking the Gwadar port in southwestern Pakistan with Kashgar in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, which highlights energy, transport and industrial cooperation between the two countries.