NATIONAL

25 killed in Gilgit bus-car collision

By Monitoring Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JUNE 21: Dead bodies of hot weather victims are being placed at Edhi Morgue on Sunday, June 21, 2015 in Karachi, Pakistan. As many as 150 bodies have been shifted to Edhi morgue centre in the past 24 hours in Karachi, According to the senior officer Ahmad Edhi, the administration has decided to bury at least 30 abandoned corpses at Edhi graveyard due to lack of space. Intense hot weather, old aging and different diseases have been reported as a cause of their deaths, Edhi foundation confirmed. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: At least 25 people were killed and several others injured when a passenger bus collided with a car in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, government officials and police said.

The accident occurred after the over-speeding bus collided with a car near the Shatial check post in the Kohistan district of the region, regional information minister, Fatehullah Khan, told the media.

The passenger bus and the car fell into the ravine after the accident, said the official, adding that at least 45 passengers were onboard the bus when the incident happened.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital.

Road accidents are quite frequent in Pakistan mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and unprofessional driving.

Previous article
Alvi orders ECP to ‘immediately’ set election date for Punjab and KP
Monitoring Report
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ISPR: 12 militants killed in TTP hideout raid

ISLAMABAD: Security forces acting on intelligence raided a hideout of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) along the border with Afghanistan, triggering an intense shootout that left...

UK’s Royal Mail unveils first King Charles stamps

Christians mulling first self-enumeration campaign

China refused call with Pentagon after downing of balloon, says US

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.