25 killed in Gilgit bus-car collision

ISLAMABAD: At least 25 people were killed and several others injured when a passenger bus collided with a car in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, government officials and police said.

The accident occurred after the over-speeding bus collided with a car near the Shatial check post in the Kohistan district of the region, regional information minister, Fatehullah Khan, told the media.

The passenger bus and the car fell into the ravine after the accident, said the official, adding that at least 45 passengers were onboard the bus when the incident happened.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital.

Road accidents are quite frequent in Pakistan mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and unprofessional driving.