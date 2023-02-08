NATIONAL

Pilots unharmed in PAF training plane emergency landing

By Staff Report
Pakistan - AirForce Nanchang K-8 Karakorum taking-of at the Dubai AirShow 2007. (Photo by: aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

KARACHI: A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft, a Super Mushshak, made an emergency landing in a field near Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

Both pilots survived the crash and a board of inquiry will be established to investigate the incident.

The Super Mushshak is an advanced variant of the Mushshak used for training aspiring pilots. It has a service ceiling of 22,000 feet, a max speed of 268 kilometres per hour, and a range of 814 kilometres.

It was upgraded in 2017 for counter-insurgency operations and is in use by several countries including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iran, and South Africa.

Pakistan was set to export 40 Super Mushshaks to Turkey in a joint effort between PAF and the Turkish aeronautical complex.

Staff Report
