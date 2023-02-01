NATIONAL

Top court seeks record of graft cases disposed of after NAB amendment

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce record of the cases which were disposed of following amendments in the NAB laws.

During the hearing of a corruption case, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that following recent amendments, none of the accused had been acquitted in the cases of graft.

The TLTP learnt that he went on to say the fact was that these cases were being transferred to other forums.

The CJP said that these amendments had already been challenged in the Supreme Court, and the matter was sub judice. “What is the Bureau doing with the cases which have been sent back to it by the accountability courts (ACs)?” he asked.

The NAB officials, on the occasion, informed him that a review committee had been set up, which dealt with the cases sent back by the ACs and later forwarded these to the relevant forums.

Previous article
PIA further cuts down round trip fare on flights between China and Pakistan
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Chelsea inks Argentine star Fernandez from Benfica for British-record transfer fee

ISTANBUL: Chelsea on Wednesday signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a British-record transfer fee on an eight-and-a-half-year contract, the Portuguese club confirmed on Wednesday. "Benfica...

Chinese President, Premier condole over Peshawar mosque bombing

Pakistan won 15th West Asia Baseball cup

Capitals’ hospitals take special measures to manage any untoward situation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.