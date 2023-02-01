Top court seeks record of graft cases disposed of after NAB amendment

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce record of the cases which were disposed of following amendments in the NAB laws.

During the hearing of a corruption case, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that following recent amendments, none of the accused had been acquitted in the cases of graft.

The TLTP learnt that he went on to say the fact was that these cases were being transferred to other forums.

The CJP said that these amendments had already been challenged in the Supreme Court, and the matter was sub judice. “What is the Bureau doing with the cases which have been sent back to it by the accountability courts (ACs)?” he asked.

The NAB officials, on the occasion, informed him that a review committee had been set up, which dealt with the cases sent back by the ACs and later forwarded these to the relevant forums.