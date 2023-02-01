NATIONAL

PIA further cuts down round trip fare on flights between China and Pakistan

By Staff Report

BEIJING: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has further reduced round trip fare for passengers traveling on its flights operating from China to Pakistan with immediate effect.

The new round trip fare from Beijing-Islamabad-Beijing and Chengdu-Islamabad-Chengdu will now be RMB 7,915. It will greatly facilitate those passengers living in China who plan to travel to Pakistan for business, work or to meet their families during holidays, a senior official told APP here on Wednesday.

PIA is currently operating weekly passenger flights on Beijing-Islamabad-Beijing and Chengdu-Islamabad-Chengdu routes on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.

China has already scraped the quarantine requirement for international arrivals starting from January 8. However, the passengers traveling to China need to take Nucleic Acid Test within 48 hours before boarding their flights to China.

Ali Imran, a Pakistani educationist said that the new reduced fare would greatly facilitate the Chinese tourists who plan to visit Pakistan as both Pakistan and China are celebrating this year as Tourism Year to promote the people to people exchanges.

Previous article
Pakistani vlogger making splash in China
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Chinese President, Premier condole over Peshawar mosque bombing

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message of condolence to President Arif Alvi over a deadly terrorist attack on a mosque...

Pakistan won 15th West Asia Baseball cup

Capitals’ hospitals take special measures to manage any untoward situation

ECP notifies Nisar Khuhro as Senator

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.