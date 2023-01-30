Cold and dry weather expected in most parts of country

KARACHI: Met office on Monday forecast that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Isolated light rain/light snowfall over the hills is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the period. Fog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Rain/snowfall occurred in north-east Punjab, Kashmir, north Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. Cold and dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

Rainfall(mm): Punjab: Mandi Bahaudin 65, Mangla 52, Jhelum 36, Faisalabad 26, Murree 21, Hafizabad 20, Islamabad (Zero Point 19, Saidpur 16, Golra 12, Bokra 11, Airport 06), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 19, Shamsabad 16), Gujarat 13, Sargodha 12, Chakwal 08, Sialkot (Airport 08, City 03), Gujranwala, Narowal 07, Toba Tek Singh 06, Attock 03, Sahiwal 02, Lahore (Airport, City 02), Jhang 01, Kashmir : Kotli 32, Rawalakot 19, Garhi Dupatta 12, Muzaffarabad (City 08, Airport 07), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 15, Balakot 11, MalamJabba 10, Dir (Lower 10), Drosh, Mirkhani 09, Kalam 04, Parachinar, Saidu Sharif, Patan 03, Mardan 02, Charat 01,

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 12, Chillas, Skardu 02, Gilgit, Gupis 01. Balochistan: Quetta (Sheikh Manda 05, Samungli 04) and Dalbandin 01. Snowfall (inches): Murree 8.5, Malam Jabba 05, Astore 4.6, Rawalakot 04, Chitral 2.4, Kalam 02, Skardu 1.3.

Todays recorded lowest minimum temperatures (°C): Leh, Parachinar, Kalat -07, Gupis -06, Kalam -05, Malam Jabba, Muslim Bagh and Quetta -04.