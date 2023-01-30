Wasif Ali Wasif’s urs

LAHORE: The 31st annual Urs of Wasif Ali Wasif, a scholar and Sufi thinker, will begin February 14 at Miani Sahib in Lahore.

The Urs begins with a floral wreath laying ceremony after the Asr prayer, led by veteran politician Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshk. A qawwali performance is scheduled for the evening.

The second day features a seminar on Wasif’s life and teachings, followed by a mehfil-i-naat at his grave.

On the final day, a session on questions about Wasif’s life will be held at his shrine, with the last session chaired by Khawaja Moin-ud-Din Mehboob Koreja.