Four booked in Tanda Dam boat sinking case

By Staff Report
Policemen and local villagers prepare to search for the victims drowned at Indus River after an overcrowded boat carrying a Pakistan wedding party capsized on the outskirt of Sadiqabad town on July 18, 2022. - At least 18 women drowned and dozens more people are missing after an overcrowded boat carrying a Pakistan wedding party capsized on July 18, officials said. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Kohat: The First Information Report (FIR) of boat tragedy at Kohat’s Tanda Dam has been registered in which the boat owner and three officials of the irrigation department have been nominated, police said on Monday.

According to the FIR, the accident occurred due to overloading of the boat following which 10 children died on Sunday. THe boat, carrying 25-30 passengers, including madrassa students, as well as the boatman, capsized in Tanda Dam.

The authorities managed to rescue six of the students, who were being treated at DHQ Hospital Kohat. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the houses of victims.

Meanwhile, a collective Namaz e Janaza (funeral prayer) of eleven children, who lost their lives in the Tanda Dam boat capsize incident, was offered in Kohat on Monday, attended by thousands of people from different walks of life.

The funeral prayer was attended by Station Commander, Moeen ud Din, DIG Police, Ali Khattak, DPO Kohat Abdur Rauf Qaisarai, Commissioner Kohat, government officers and thousands of people from all walks of life.

Participants of the funeral offered a collective Fateha and prayed for a high place in heaven for the departed souls of the children.

Meanwhile, an operation was underway at Tanda Dam to recover bodies of the remaining children, rescue workers said and added that all the ill-fated children belonged to the same village.

At least 11 children had died the other day when a boat they were onboard capsized in Tanda Dam Kohat. The FIR of the incident has been registered against the officers of Irrigation Department and boat operator at Riaz Shaheed police station, Kohat.

