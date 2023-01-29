NATIONAL

Wish revival of good ties between Khan, establishment: Sh Rashid

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid on Saturday asserted he wants revival of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s ties with the Establishment.

Speaking to a private TV channel program ’11th Hour’, the former interior minister alleged that PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has given money to a terrorist organization to assassinate Imran Khan. “Zardari wants Imran Khan to be disqualified,” Sheikh Rashid said, adding that former president was behind a new plot to assassinate the PTI Chairman.

The AML chief further expressed hope that the date of general elections will be announced in March or April, adding that the elections of national and provincial assemblies will be held together.

The former minister added that Imran Khan will decide whether he would contest election or not. “Imran would come out in public after a few days and destroy the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM),” he said, vowing that he would always stand by the PTI chief.

Responding to a question, Sheikh Rashid said that whoever came to demolish Lal Haveli will be dealt with constitutionally and legally.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan alleged that former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was among four people who were planning to kill him, ARY News reported on Friday.

Imran Khan accused Zardari of being involved in the assassination attempt, saying that the former president was among four people who were planning to kill him.

 

