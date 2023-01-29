NATIONAL

Gandapur in hot water for ‘stirring up state-hate’

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 05: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur takes part in the protest against Indian move to scrap semi-autonomous status of Kashmir during its 1st anniversary on August 05, 2020 in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: A complaint has been filed against former minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur by a resident of Dera Ismail Khan for alleged hate speech on social media.

He has established himself as a thorn in the side of the government and the powerful military, publicly accusing the two of rights abuses, including kidnappings. The opposition party has also drawn thousands of people on to the streets to protest the arrest, apparently on trumped-up charges, of Fawad Chaudhry, its senior vice president.

The complaint, which was sent to the assistant director of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cyber-crime wing in Dera Ismail Khan, accuses Gandapur of making a “sinister attempt” to incite people against the state and to spread chaos through rebellious rhetoric against the government on social media.

The complaint claims that on January 25, he made a provocative statement on social media that incited violence against the government and state institutions.

The complainant has requested that legal action be taken against the former minister in response to the accusations.

Previous article
Child perishes in cottage fire in Faisalabad
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Blinken heads to Middle East as violence erupts

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due Sunday in Egypt at the start of a Middle East trip on which he will look to...

Tragedy in Balochistan: passenger coach plummets into ravine, killing 41

North Korea denies arms dealing with Russia

Epaper_23-01-29 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.