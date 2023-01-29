Gandapur in hot water for ‘stirring up state-hate’

PESHAWAR: A complaint has been filed against former minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur by a resident of Dera Ismail Khan for alleged hate speech on social media.

He has established himself as a thorn in the side of the government and the powerful military, publicly accusing the two of rights abuses, including kidnappings. The opposition party has also drawn thousands of people on to the streets to protest the arrest, apparently on trumped-up charges, of Fawad Chaudhry, its senior vice president.

The complaint, which was sent to the assistant director of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cyber-crime wing in Dera Ismail Khan, accuses Gandapur of making a “sinister attempt” to incite people against the state and to spread chaos through rebellious rhetoric against the government on social media.

The complaint claims that on January 25, he made a provocative statement on social media that incited violence against the government and state institutions.

The complainant has requested that legal action be taken against the former minister in response to the accusations.