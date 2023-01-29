Islamabad rocked by powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck parts of Islamabad on Sunday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The epicentre was located in Tajikistan, with a depth of 150 kilometres and coordinates of 69.65 East and 38.65 North.

However, other sources, including the US Geological Survey and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, reported a lower magnitude of 4.4 and 4.1, respectively.

No casualties have been reported, and tremors were felt by residents and journalists in the capital city.

Social media showed houses shaking and light fittings swaying as the quake struck. Stunned residents later gathered in the streets.

This comes just days after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of the country on January 5.

In October 2021, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hit Balochistan in the early hours of Thursday, killing 20 people, most of them women and children, and injuring about 300, at a time when many victims were asleep.