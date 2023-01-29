NATIONAL

Islamabad rocked by powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake

By Staff Report
Labourers sell vegetables on their auto-rickshaw at the vegetable and fruit market in Islamabad on October 8, 2019. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck parts of Islamabad on Sunday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The epicentre was located in Tajikistan, with a depth of 150 kilometres and coordinates of 69.65 East and 38.65 North.

However, other sources, including the US Geological Survey and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, reported a lower magnitude of 4.4 and 4.1, respectively.

No casualties have been reported, and tremors were felt by residents and journalists in the capital city.

Social media showed houses shaking and light fittings swaying as the quake struck. Stunned residents later gathered in the streets.

This comes just days after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of the country on January 5.

In October 2021, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hit Balochistan in the early hours of Thursday, killing 20 people, most of them women and children, and injuring about 300, at a time when many victims were asleep.

Previous article
Gandapur in hot water for ‘stirring up state-hate’
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Confident Djokovic primed for Tsitsipas in Australian Open final

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic will be a strong favourite to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final on Sunday and equal Rafael Nadal's haul...

Blinken heads to Middle East as violence erupts

Tragedy in Balochistan: passenger coach plummets into ravine, killing 41

North Korea denies arms dealing with Russia

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.