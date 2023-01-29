Fawad seeks medical examination amid fears of police mistreatment

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has submitted a petition to the Kohsar police station’s magistrate in Islamabad for his medical examination.

In his petition, the former minister, who was arrested on Wednesday for criticising Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials, alleged that the police have failed to conduct his medical examination, which is a violation of his constitutional rights.

He also claimed the police had previously tortured other PTI leaders, and that he fears they may do the same to him.

The petition urged the court to take immediate notice of this violation of orders.

Chaudhry was arrested by the police from outside his residence in Lahore shortly after he publically criticised the tribunal and government, separately, for plotting to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan.

Along with hundreds of party supporters, Chaudhary had gathered outside Khan’s residence in the Zaman Park neighbourhood of Lahore, claiming to avert the Shehbaz Sharif government’s purported plan to arrest Khan.

He is also accused of having “harassed and intimidated” election commission officials and their families in televised comments on Tuesday, according to a police report shared by the opposition party.

The charges, lodged in Islamabad, also say he is being held under sedition legislation because he “tried to cause an impediment in the election process of the state.”

The police report cites Chaudhry describing the tribunal as “clerks” signing off the orders of the government of Sharif. “If you are so weak then better you should pack up and go home,” he said, according to police.

He had earlier told reporters: “We warn the election commission, its members and their families that, if the series of abuses against us continues, you will have to pay back.”

A day earlier, a court in the capital sent him on a two-day physical remand in the case filed against him by the election commission.

— With AFP