Child perishes in cottage fire in Faisalabad

By Staff Report
LAHORE: In a tragic incident, a four-month-old child died from burn injuries sustained in a fire that broke out in a cottage in the Samundri area of Faisalabad Sunday.

The child, Muhammad Rehan, was taken to Allied Hospital Faisalabad, but unfortunately did not survive.

The mother of the child had reportedly left the child sleeping in the cottage while she went to visit neighbours, and the fire, which had been burning in a stove, spread to engulf the entire cottage.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Muridwala Police Station in 193-GB at around 5:00 pm, and was reportedly put out by the efforts of local residents.

Separately, a residential building located on Food Street at Burns Road in Karachi was the site of a fire that broke out on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Fire Brigade Department in Karachi reported that the department’s fire brigade tankers arrived on the scene promptly after being notified of the incident.

The spokesperson added that the firefighters were successful in preventing the fire from spreading to other residential areas in the vicinity. Firefighters and volunteers were reportedly engaged in efforts to extinguish the blaze and conduct rescue operations.

In a separate incident, an elderly woman died as a result of a fire that occurred at her house in the Lyari neighbourhood of Karachi on the previous day.

