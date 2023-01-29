NATIONAL

Court fines Kh Asif, Imran’s lawyers in Rs10b damages case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday fined both the counsels – for plaintiff and defence – Rs10,000 each in Rs10 billion damages case filed former prime minister Imran Khan against Federal Minister Khawaja Asif.

The judge approved an adjournment plea of Khawaja Asif’s lawyer with Rs10,000 fine.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Umeed Ali Baloch also imposed fine of same amount on the counsel for Imran Khan for not opposing the plea seeking adjournment.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until February 11.

PTI chief has filed defamation suit against Khawaja Asif in 2012 for levelling allegations about irregularities and money laundering through the Shaukat Khanum Hospital funds.

 

