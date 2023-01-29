PPP leaders say will sue Imran over bizarre allegations against Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday announced serving a legal notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan after he claimed that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was behind a new plot to assassinate him.

In a joint news conference, PPP leaders – Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bukhari, and Qamar Zaman Kaira criticized Imran over his allegations, saying that former premier had “lost his mind” and the party would issue a legal notice, demanding he rescinds his allegations.

They announced starting a legal battle against Imran Khan if the allegations were not withdrawn.

PPP stalwart Nayyar Bukhari said that Imran Khan made bizarre claims against Zardari to keep himself relevant in politics, saying that this time, the allegations hurled by the PTI chief were quite serious and would be met with a stern response.

He urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the allegations leveled against former president Asif Zardari.

Speaking during the news conference, Qamar Zaman Kaira stated that the allegations levelled by Imran were extremely serious and would be met with a strong response.

Kaira also called on the Supreme Court to investigate the allegations and take appropriate action if these were proved to be false.

‘PPP will challenge Imran’s allegations’

On the other hand, Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday announced legal action against PTI chairman Imran Khan for his allegations against his father Asif Ali Zardari.

The PPP chairman took to Twitter and responded to PTI chairman Imran Khan’s allegations.

He said that Imran Khan levelled false allegations against his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP will challenge his allegations.

The terrorist organization has directly threatened me and my party, and such allegations have increased threats for me, my father and my family.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said they will take these accusations seriously as they have been a target of terrorism in the past and the party is exploring legal response to these accusations.

He lambasted the former prime minister Imran Khan that he and his associates have a history as both sympathizers & facilitators of terrorists.

The PPP chairman tweeted that When Imran Khan was in power he released terrorists & arrested democrats. The PTI chairman handed over Pakhtunkhwa to the terrorist organization, Bilawal claimed.