19 fabric, garments manufacturers to take part in Int’l expo 

ISLAMABAD: At least 19 Fabric and Garments manufacturers from Pakistan are going to take part in the International exhibition, Texworld/Apparel Sourcing, being held next month in Paris.

According to officials, the Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), an attached department of the Ministry of Commerce will be organizing the Pakistan Pavilion at the fair from February 6 to 8 2023.

As per details Texworld Evolution Paris brings together, twice a year in Paris, a thousand exhibitors from the fashion industry. It offers professional buyers from all over the world a sourcing platform with a wide variety of products ranging from basics to the most creative and qualitative.

With nearly 750 companies from some twenty countries, these three days will be an opportunity for visitors to renew their acquaintance, after three years of instability, with the offer of the great Asian weavers, embroiderers, and garment makers in particular.

There will be 5 country pavilions of Ethiopia, Ghana, South Korea, Pakistan and Turkey. China will have a big participation with 428 exhibitors.

Fair will display a global range of fashion products from the major manufacturing countries of Bangladesh, China, Cambodia, Korea, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Pakistan. Pakistan will have direct exhibitors and a national pavilion organized by TDAP.