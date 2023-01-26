Naqvi will hold transparent elections in Punjab, prime minister hopes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his hope that the newly appointed caretaker chief minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, will fulfil his constitutional duties and help ensure a fair, transparent, and impartial election process.

The prime minister met with Naqvi in Islamabad and wished him well in his new role. He encouraged Naqvi to work in accordance with the constitution and strive to guarantee a free and equal election.

Sharif also praised the efforts of the Punjab government in ensuring the stability of the province.

He emphasised the importance of the caretaker government in providing a level playing field for all political parties and maintaining a neutral environment for the upcoming elections.

Sharif also agreed that the caretaker government must remain impartial and unbiased and that the government should be a bridge between the outgoing and incoming administrations.

The prime minister and the caretaker chief executive discussed issues related to the upcoming elections and the steps that needed to be taken in order to ensure a successful election. They agreed that the caretaker government must remain neutral and independent and must ensure that the rights of all citizens are respected.

Sharif expressed his confidence that the caretaker government will fulfil its duties in accordance with the constitution and pave the way for a free and fair election.