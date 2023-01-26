NATIONAL

Pakistan, US forge ahead in renewed partnership with emphasis on productivity

By Staff Report
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building on the arrival of Indian diplomats to meet with an Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, in Islamabad on September 2, 2019. - Pakistan said it would grant consular access to an alleged Indian spy on death row on September 2, weeks after the International Court of Justice called for a review of his sentence in a case that has stoked tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States are currently in a new process of re-engagement, with productive and cooperative collaboration being undertaken in different matters, said Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson of the Foreign Office, on Thursday.

Ned Price, American State Department spokesman, had said earlier this week that the country had granted concessions to other countries for buying oil from Russia, and that Pakistan could use these concessions as well.

Baloch spokesperson noted that Pakistan appreciated its close friendship with the United States, and that there was a process of re-engagement between the two countries.

When asked about the case of Abdul Rehman Makki, who had been listed by the United Nations without being given the chance to defend himself, the spokesperson stated the decision had been made by the UN via its listing procedure and that Pakistan, as a responsible member of the international community, follows decisions made by the agency and its institutions.

The spokesperson also dismissed claims of backdoor diplomacy between Pakistan and India, stating that at this stage, no dialogue was taking place between the two countries.

Hina Rabbani Khar, deputy foreign minister, is set to lead the Pakistan delegation to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva later this month. The delegation will present Pakistan’s progress report under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) process. The report will detail the numerous legal, policy, administrative and institutional measures taken by Pakistan to protect and advance human rights in the last five years.

Naqvi will hold transparent elections in Punjab, prime minister hopes
