Turkish firm completes second submarine modernisation project for Pakistan

By Anadolu Agency
An Italian naval helicopter flies over the Pakistan Navy ship Rahanaward during the multinational naval exercises 'AMAN-19' in the Arabian Sea near Pakistan's port city of Karachi on February 11, 2019. - Exercise Aman is taking place from February 8-12, with some 45 countries participating with ships and observers. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Turkish defense firm STM completed the second submarine modernization project for the Pakistan Navy, according to the firm’s press release on Wednesday.

The firm made modernization operations of the AGOSTA 90B Class submarine, equipping it with modern and state-of-the-art systems.

The submarine, named PNS/M KHALID (S-137), was delivered to Pakistan Naval Forces Command at a ceremony.

The previous submarine, named PNS/M HAMZA (S-139), was delivered in April 2021.

Ozgur Guleryuz, the general manager of STM, said in the press release: “Within the scope of the AGOSTA Modernization project, which stands out as Turkey’s first submarine modernization engineering export project involving strategic and high-tech systems, we have successfully equipped the second submarine with modern systems after having delivered the first to the customer in 2021.”

