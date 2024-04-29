Coalmine explosion traps six coalmine workers

PESHAWAR: Six miners working inside a coalmine were trapped after an explosion in a mine in Khawaida Khel area of Central Karam on Sunday, according to the Deputy Commissioner statement.

DC Javedullah Mehsud , Deputy Commissioner of the region, revealed that six people were trapped after the explosion in the mine, however, four individuals were rescued alive during the rescue operation.

According to DC Javedullah Mehsud, the rescue operation is underway to locate and save the remaining two individuals.

Meanwhile, the injured rescued individuals have been transported to the hospital for medical attention.

As per the DC statement, the cause of the explosion currently remains unknown, as the investigation into the incident is underway to find the reason.

Back in 2022, at least six coal miners were killed in a gas explosion in the Shahrag coal field area of Harnai district.

As per rescue officials, at least six laborers were trapped in the coal mine that collapsed after an explosion in the Harnai district.

According to Levies officials, as soon as the incident was reported, rescue and district administration rushed to the spot to initiate the rescue operation.