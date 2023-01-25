Pakistani bikers reach Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

RIYADH: A group of 25 Pakistani bikers embarked on a spiritual journey to Makkah, and on Tuesday, they reached Riyadh to perform Umrah. They began their journey from Lahore on Jan 6 and after 18 days of travel, they arrived in Saudi Arabia. The bikers plan to stay for 15 days in the Saudi Arabia before returning home.

Upon their arrival in Riyadh, Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram Rathore and other officials welcomed them. A reception ceremony was also held in their honour at the Pakistani embassy. During the ceremony, the ambassador awarded a shield to the group.

The bikers’ group will leave for Makkah today to perform Umrah.

Earlier on Saturday, the bikers en route to Saudi Arabia reached Abu Dhabi, capital of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia hosted a lunch to honour the group of bikers. During the event, Mukarram Tareen, the leader of the bikers’ group, said that their goal was to promote a positive image of Pakistan, its rich cultural heritage, and the warm hospitality of the Pakistani people as they passed through other countries on their way to Saudi Arabia. He said that it was a way to show the beautiful side of Pakistan to the world, reported by the Khaleej Times.