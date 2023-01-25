ECP seeks additional Rs14bn for conducting general election

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought Rs14 billion additional grant for meeting the general election s expenses.

In a written correspondence with the ministry of finance, the electoral watchdog states that an extra amount will be needed for the general elections in addition to by-elections on the vacant seats of the National Assembly (NA), Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The ECP has pleaded that the cost of the general election has been increased from Rs47 billion to Rs61 billion, while an amount of Rs25bn out of Rs47bn is required on immediate basis.

The electoral watchdog has already received Rs5bn and is seeking Rs20bn forthwith.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proposed dates for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Election Commission wrote letters to principal secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governors about the polling day.

The ECP has suggested to hold general elections in Punjab on any date between 9 April to 13 April while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa it proposed polling day on any day between 15 April to 17 April.

The governors will decide about the final date for polling and inform the ECP.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday had said that it was ready to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. An important meeting was held in this connection at the ECP under the chair of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The meeting was told that preparations regarding setting up of polling stations and voters’ lists had been made. The CEC directed to spur efforts for conducting the polls in both the provinces.

The meeting decided to release the election schedule after governors of both the provinces would give their polling dates.

The meeting was attended by the ECP members, provincial election commissioners and officials of all the wings of the commission.

The meeting mulled over the preparations for the election in Punjab and KP provinces as well as by-polls on the vacant seats.

The CEC asked the authorities to expedite appointments of presiding officers and other polling staff for the elections.