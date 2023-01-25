Several secretaries, DCs changed in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab government has made reshuffle in bureaucracy, transferring and posting many secretaries and deputy commissioners, it emerged on Wednesday.

Secretary C & W Asif Bilal Lodhi has been made OSD. Nadeem Sarwar has been removed as DG Anti-Corruption. Muhammad Zaman Wattoo has been assigned additional charge of DG Anti-Corruption.

Secretary Social Welfare Mehar Muhammad Hayat Luck has been made OSD while Secretary Literacy Wajiullah Kundi will be holding additional charge of secretary social welfare.

Ahmad Mustajab Karmat has been removed as secretary housing while Nasir Mehmood Bashir will look after the affairs of this office in addition to his own duties. Registrar Cooperative Asad Naeem has been made OSD and Muhammad Ahmad will look after the affairs of Registrar Cooperative in addition to his own duties.

Secretary Mine and Minerals Syed Najaf Iqbal, Additional Secretary Rao Pervaiz Akhtar, DC Mandi Bahauddin Tasneem Ali, DC Gujrat Amer Shehzad and DC Wazirabad Naveedul Islam Virk have been made OSD.