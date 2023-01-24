NATIONAL

PTI to file a petition against transfers, postings

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to stop the transfers and postings of 18 officers.

It was learnt that PTI would ask the electoral watchdog to stop appointments of officers who allegedly had inclination towards the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and were involved in the May 25 crackdown on the PTI long march.

The PTI, in its plea, would request the ECP that officers with alleged tainted reputation not be appointed in the caretaker set-up in Punjab. The election commission on Monday barred the caretaker government from notifying transfers and carrying out new development projects in the province.

Meanwhile, the caretaker government has been directed to take back public protocol cars from the outgoing chief minister and ensure vacation of government residence, hostels and rest houses which were allotted to the previous administration.

