India invites Bilawal, CJP for SCO meet

ISLAMABAD: India has invited the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial to Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

As per details, the SCO this year, which includes Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asian States will be hosted by India this year. The SCO foreign minister’s meeting will be held in the Indian state of Goa in May 2023. The Chief Justice of Pakistan is also invited to this important regional forum meeting.

However, there is no response from the foreign ministry on this matter yet but participation in the key regional forum will be decided after consultation with all the stakeholders. Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasised on enhancing economic and trade cooperation amongst member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed a virtual meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of SCO countries. The foreign minister underscored that building greater connectivity across the SCO region would help unlock the political and economic potential of intra-SCO cooperation.