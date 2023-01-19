Farooq Leghari’s grandson to contest against Imran Khan in NA-193 Rajanpur by-poll

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to field Ammar Leghari, the grandson of former president Sardar Farooq Khan Leghari, to contest by-election for NA- 193 Rajanpur scheduled to be held on February 26.

Ammar, who completed LLB degree from the prestigious University of Sussex, UK in year 2019, is the fourth-generation politician of Leghari clan and would be contesting his first election against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Though young Ammar would be new to the constituency of Rajanpur but he would have an edge over Imran Khan who would be contesting from Rajanpur for the first time. Ammar won’t be a stranger for the constituents as his father, Awais Leghari, has been elected MPA from Jampur, the constituency which falls under NA-193 Rajanpur.

Sardar Farooq Leghari was a bitter rival and critic of Sharif family and had led a campaign “Ghaddar Nawaz” against the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in year 1999. However, its irony that now Farooq Leghari’s grandson, Ammar Leghari, the only son of Awais Leghari, would be contesting on PML-N ticket.

Imran Khan’s nomination papers were submitted by Meena Leghari, Mohsin Leghari, Hasnain Dareshak, Ali Raza Dareshak, Awais Dareshak and Farooq Amanullah Dareshak with the party workers on Wednesday.

Though around 22 candidates have filed nominations till date but the actual contest would be between Imran Khan and Ammar Leghari. For the time first time, Leghari tribe stands united but Meena Leghari, the spouse of deceased MNA, Jaffer Khan Leghari, has disassociated herself from the Leghari family and now has her own group.

Meena’s group also has support from traditional rival Nasrullah Dareshak group while former Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, once a loyalist of Sardar Farooq Leghari, also supports her group. Meena’s group would also have massive public support enjoyed by Imran Khan while youngsters and PTI workers would be launching campaign for Imran Khan.

After submitting the nomination papers, Awais Ahmed Leghari on Wednesday said that the popularity of PTI had come down and that PTI’s entire leadership has failed. He said that’s why they have only one candidate to contest every by-election. Awais Leghari said that the the people will reject Imran Khan’s politics in coming by electing.

“We will empower the youth with the support of the people,” said Awais Leghari requesting people to vote for PML-N candidate. He said that people especially youth no longer believe in Imran Khan’s false promises. Despite securing youth vote in successive elections, Imran Khan did not take oath as member of the National Assembly.

This time also, he said Imran Khan won’t even take oath, if wins election. Khan is only wasting national money and time and frustrating a democratic process.

Last year, Imran Khan won the elections himself in seven constituencies and wasted the votes of elders, mothers and sisters by not taking even oath as elected member of the parliament, leave alone representing the constituency or serving the nation. He said Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) candidate will defeat Imran Khan.