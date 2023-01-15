NATIONAL

Cold wave to grip most parts of country: PMD

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Cold wave will continue gripping most parts of the country during the next 24 hours as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Frost is likely to occur over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, Potohar region and Kashmir during morning hours.

Windy weather conditions are also likely in plain areas.

During the last 24 hours, very cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The lowest temperatures recorded during the period were Leh-15 C, Kalam -14, Ziarat -11, Kalat -10, Astore, Gupis, Nokkundi, Quetta, -09, Dalbandin -08, Skardu, Hunza, Malamjabba, Parachinar -06, Zhob, Bagrote -05, Rawalakot, Dir and Gilgit -04 C.
Khunjerab Pass to remain open on Jan 17, 18

The Pakistan-China border point Khunjerab Pass will remain temporarily open on January 17-18, 30 and February 10, 2023.

According to the press release issued by the Information Department GB on Sunday, the decision was made for the transportation of heavy machinery for the construction of the Diamar Bhasha Dam through the Khunjarab border on January 17-18.

The border will also remain open from January 30-February 10, 2023 for the transportation of stranded trade goods in China, it said.

US airline honors Pak origin employee over punctuality to duty during last 35 years
