Following Jinnah in order to succeed

Two days back, the 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was marked, who was once titled an ambassador of Hindu-Muslim unity, but the rigidity of Hindu-dominated Congress changed his perception, and he became a staunch advocate of the two-nation theory.

His valuable and selfless services for the survival of Muslims in the subcontinent remain unmatched for he led a campaign to carve out a homeland exclusively for Muslims; the lone feat of its kind in the history of mankind.

Jinnah’s leadership traits are undeniably incomparable to his contemporaries as well as to those who have followed him to date. It was his leadership that kept the eastern and western wings united under one flag even with about a thousand miles of geographical distance separating them. Also, he remained the most vocal proponent of religious harmony among all communities, and supported women’s participation in national affairs.

“There is no power on Earth that can undo Pakistan,” he said in a powerful message that still motivates patriotic Pakistanis to defend the country and work hard in every field.

Jinnah’s personality has admirers internationally, too, as former US president Harry S. Truman once stated: “Jinnah was the originator of the dream that became Pakistan and an architect of the state and father of the world’s largest Muslim nation.” Jinnah was also widely admired by renowned historians. Eminent historian Arnold Toynbee said of the Quaid: “Jinnah was the greatest politician of the century the world had produced.”

Sadly, today, we are a divided society with hardly any unity owing to divisive political leaders who have emerged as demagogues in the decade or so. Owing to the consequent polarisation, we face internal as well as external threats, and progress has been halted.

Besides, Pakistan is plagued by lack of good governance, economic fragility, dependence on foreign monetary assistance, corruption and political will. We need unity and sincerity more than ever before to make Pakistan a prosperous and progressive nation.

For this, we need to follow the lofty ideals and principles that the Quaid left for us to follow. We need our leaders to focus on what is best for Pakistan and its people, forgetting about political and personal interests. Other than the politicians, all of us, every individual, must remember and follow the golden rules of the Quaid.

We were able to get a separate homeland for Muslims by following those golden rules; we can also become a great nation by adopting prudent policies guided by those very rules again.

Only a change in our behaviour, approach and thought process can lead us to the success. It will be unfortunate if we fail to follow the message of the Quaid, who was even admired by his British and Hindu critics and political rivals for his fearless campaign for a new homeland based on principles, honesty, courage and hard work.

MUHAMMAD BILAL MALIK

KHAIRPUR