Inflation and mafias

Inflation is soaring and, in the process, breaking all sorts of records. Prices of items of daily use and other commodities are directly proportional to the rate of dollar in the market. Usually this is considered the reason for inflation. But there is another dark side to the prevailing hyperinflation.

In Pakistan, one is aware of many kinds of mafias that operate with impunity without any fear, and most probably under the patronage of those who are responsible for keeping a check on factors that lead to inflation.

The ‘market mafia’ is the major cause of inflation. Small businesses and many kinds of markets are controlled by them. These include vegetable markets, mobile markets, shopping plazas, etc.

To present a clearer picture of the issue, let me present an example of a mobile market where a shopkeeper receives the rates of mobile phones and other accessories through a WhatsApp group on a daily basis. Will our markets continue to be controlled by WhatsApp groups run by the mafia?

In another instance, a local restaurant changed the price of breakfast from Rs90 to Rs120, although the government has not raised the price of milk or sugar. Private hospitals have become ‘business hubs’. They, on their own, have raised the normal check-up fee and prices of medicines. We have fuel stations around the country where citizens are provided lesser fuel than what they are charged for. All this happens on a daily basis, but remains ‘unnoticed’.

To the best of my knowledge, it is the duty of the area assistant commissioner to ensure price control in his jurisdiction, but hardly a few will be serious in executing their duties. The poor and the underprivileged become the sole victims of the mismanagement and lethargy of the authorities concerned, and the brutality of the various mafias.

The price control strategy was used by the Delhi sultanate ruler, Allaudin Khilji, who established an institution for price control, enforcing a tight control on the prices of food grain and all other articles. Even the prices of horses, cattle and goats were fixed. He not only controlled the prices and supplies of various items, but also had a grip on the transportation of goods. We should learn from history.

Where the plans and meetings for economic development are carried out, there should also be a policy with regard to price control that should be put into consideration and subsequent practice. The authorities concerned, especially in small cities and towns, must visit the markets on a daily basis, and the defaulters should be dealt with severely. There is no reason prices cannot be controlled if there is a will to do that.

SARANG ABDUL LATIF KHUHRO

KARACHI