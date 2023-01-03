Knowledge economy

There is no substitute to building up human capital. Unless we invest in human minds for skills development, we will lag behind other countries. The world is gradually turning into a knowledge-based economy where people acquire knowledge, understand concepts, and implement them practically to invent new things. This objective can be achieved by adopting some effective measures.

Public and private sectors should establish intelligence and art-based institutions to teach new skills and ideas to youngsters. The government should provide incentives in the shape of funds and rewards to private companies for this purpose.

Moreover, children and youth should have proper access to the internet so that they may explore and learn new ideas. Last but not least, there should be a strong network of scholars, researchers, institutions and private companies that remain in touch with the world and seek new innovations and then teach them to the young. By following such and other steps, the country will in the long run be able to launch its own products and devices at national and global levels.

MUHAMMAD SHAHBAZ

DERA GHAZI KHAN