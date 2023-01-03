Opinion

Knowledge economy

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0
0

There is no substitute to building up human capital. Unless we invest in human minds for skills development, we will lag behind other countries. The world is gradually turning into a knowledge-based economy where people acquire knowledge, understand concepts, and implement them practically to invent new things. This objective can be achieved by adopting some effective measures.

Public and private sectors should establish intelligence and art-based institutions to teach new skills and ideas to youngsters. The government should provide incentives in the shape of funds and rewards to private companies for this purpose.

- Advertisement -

Moreover, children and youth should have proper access to the internet so that they may explore and learn new ideas. Last but not least, there should be a strong network of scholars, researchers, institutions and private companies that remain in touch with the world and seek new innovations and then teach them to the young. By following such and other steps, the country will in the long run be able to launch its own products and devices at national and global levels.

MUHAMMAD SHAHBAZ

DERA GHAZI KHAN

Previous article
Govt to expand IT industry to raise its contribution in economic development: Dar
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

NIH denies presence: Karachi reports six cases of new covid-19 variant

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department on Tuesday confirmed the presence of XBB and XBB-1 sub-variants of the Omicron variant in Karachi. Six cases of the...

PML-N Punjab MPAs dejected over being ignored by leadership

Two CTD officers gunned down in Khanewal

South Korea, US discuss nuclear exercises as tensions flare with North

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.