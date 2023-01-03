Govt to expand IT industry to raise its contribution in economic development: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said that the present government is keen to expand IT industry in order to increase its contribution to the economic development of Pakistan.

He said this while meeting with CEO Digital Ocean Yancey Spruill.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Mr. Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Secretary Finance, Chairman FBR, Commissioner SECP and other senior officers from Finance Division participated in the meeting.

Yancey Spruill expressed gratitude to the Finance Minister and shared their business profile and their contribution to the economic development of Pakistan.

He also apprised the Finance Minister about their current investment in the country in software development and enabling medium and cloud computing SMEs.

He also showed interest in expanding their business further in Pakistan.

CEO Digital Ocean also apprised the Finance Minister that they have recently acquired Cloudways Pakistan and they are planning to start a training program for Pakistani youth in the country in collaboration with various universities in order to provide IT skills to enable them to compete in the global market.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar welcomed Mr. Yancey Spruill and shared that Pakistan has a lot of potential in the IT sector and the present government is keen to expand the IT industry in order to increase its contribution to the economic development of Pakistan.

The Finance Minister appreciated Digital Ocean for showing interest in training the manpower of the country in IT. He further assured that the Government of Pakistan will provide all kinds of support required by the company in order to expand its business and investment in the country.

Yancey Spruill, CEO Digital Ocean thanked the Finance Minister for extending cooperation and support.