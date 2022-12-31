Upsurge in Militancy

Meetings of the National Security Committee and the Corps Commanders have both acknowledged the upsurge in terrorist incidents in recent days, but have both come forward with any action plan, beyond the anodyne proclamation of a resolve to defend the soil of the motherland? At least both have accepted that there is a problem, something neither the civilian leadership nor the military had been willing to do. It is possible that the change of guard at GHQ has been something of an encouragement for the militants, who might have gathered the impression that they now had a free hand.

One of the most insidious traps that could appear is any attempt to draw distinctions between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ Taliban. Those who have patronized ‘good’ Taliban should accept that many ‘bad’ Taliban have become ‘good’ so as to use this as a cover for militancy. None should be allowed to protect a terrorist on the plea that he is ‘our guy.’ This should apply to the Taliban government in Kabul, and those who had crowed so loudly at their take-over of Kabul should now find ways of making them withdraw the support of the TTP which has allowed them to commit its depredations. One of the reasons touted for Pakistani support of the Taliban was that it would lead to Pakistan being able to control terrorism committed on its soil. That has not happened so far.

- Advertisement -

Another development that must be watched closely is the nexus alleged between the Baloch separatist groups and the Tehrik Taliban Pakistan. It will be of no avail just to hit them with force, or make a few more young men forcedly disappear. The genuine grievances of the Baloch must be removed, which would dry up the base of recruits for both sectarian terrorists and separatists. That is a task best carried out by civilian politicians, rather than military men who believe (and right; so in a limited context) in shooting first and asking questions later. That approach led to the gunning down of Nawab Akbar Bugti in an army operation – with then President Gen Pervez Musharraf saying he “wouldn’t know what hit him” – even though he had always been loyal to Pakistan. Though his grandson Brahamdagh, is in self-exile and is a prominent nationalist, his grandson Shahzain is part of the present coalition.