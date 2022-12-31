IHC directs ECP to hold LG polls in Islamabad per schedule today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold local body elections in the federal capital today (Saturday).

IHC Judge Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir on Friday nullified the ECP decision to postpone the local government polls scheduled to be held on December 31 and ordered the election watchdog to hold elections in 101 union councils of the federal capital on its scheduled date.

Earlier today, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir had reserved the decision on the petition filed by the PTI against the ECP’s decision to postpone the polls.

During the hearing of the case, the ECP had agreed to hold local body elections in seven to 10 days but held the provincial and federal governments responsible for not holding local body elections on time in Islamabad.

The electoral watchdog made the remark in its written response submitted to the IHC in a case pertaining to the postponement of LB elections in the capital.

The electoral body maintained that it is serious about conducting the elections and suggested not changing the laws before the elections, and amending Article 140 (A) of the Constitution and Election Act 219 to fulfill the constitutional responsibility of conducting local elections.

The ECP furthered that it had ordered the LG elections on time but the high court had declared the order null and void.

“Under section 219 (1) the local government shall conduct elections subject to the rules, however, when the preparations for the elections are completed, changes in the laws by the federal and provincial governments hinder the timely conduct of the elections,” the response added.

It also stated that Section 219 (1) and (4) are contradictory and that Section 219 (1) mandates LG polls at the provincial and central levels under the Local Government Acts.

The ECP explained that the proposed amendment to the law is intended to prevent central or provincial governments from changing the laws before elections are near. The commission also appealed to the court to reject the request of the petitioners.

The electoral watchdog told the court that the ministry of law has agreed to hold local body elections in four months. However, the interior minister has sought time for consultation with the federal government.

Additional Attorney General Manoor Iqbal Dogal and Deputy Attorney General appeared on behalf of the federal government while advocate Sardar Taimur Aslam represented the PTI.

The DG election commission along with other officials were also present in the court on this occasion.