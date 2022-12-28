Making the news: journalism training workshops underway

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has launched a series of nationwide training workshops to build the capacity of new and mid-career journalists.

The sessions are being organised at the regional centres of the Press Information Department (PID) to impart professional training to the journalists, according to a press statement.

As of Wednesday, more than 20 sessions were underway in Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Karachi, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit-Baltistan for journalists associated with print, electronic, and digital media on topics mainly ranging from modern trends to challenges in journalism.

Earlier, in June, the agency organised a series of similar workshops and imparted training to more than 700 journalists.

The initiative received an overwhelming response from the journalists and praise from several organisations, including the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

The opportunity is extended not only to the provincial capitals but also to those living in the remote towns so the journalists living there can also reap its benefits.

Journalists, experts, and faculty members from media departments of universities are invited to those sessions.

The department will also organise training workshops on important topics like investigative journalism, digital media authenticity, fake news, and documentary-making in the next few days.