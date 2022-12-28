First polio vaccination drive of 2023 from January 16

ABBOTTABAD: Tariq Salam Marwat, deputy commissioner of Abbottabad, said all arrangements should be completed on time for the five-day campaign against polio which would commence from January 16 and continue until January 20.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the polio eradication committee at his office.

Health department officials while briefing the meeting informed that during the campaign, more than 233,000 children of district Abbottabad under the age of 5 years will be vaccinated against polio.

A total of 1,316 teams would be formed for the anti-polio campaign.

Marwat directed the completion of campaign preparations and stressed that all measures should be taken to make the drive a success and provide foolproof security to the polio teams.

He emphasised that all departments and District Price Control Magistrates should ensure surveillance and vaccination of teams in their area. In his message to all the citizens, especially all the parents, he requested support administration and vaccination teams for ensuring in giving polio drops to their children.

He issued instructions to the Health Department, and Local Government Department to remain in touch with the Ulema to educate people and highlight the importance of polio and drops during sermons in the mosques.

Apart from this, Health Department also issued instructions regarding awareness among the people through print, social and electronic media. The campaign will be monitored by the District Polio Control Room to maximize its effectiveness of the campaign.