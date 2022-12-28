NATIONAL

JUI-F governor sends back helicopter legislation to KP government

By INP

PESHAWAR: The governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), returned legislation authorising the use of the helicopter of the chief minister, Mahmood Khan, for political purposes to the provincial government for reconsideration.

Ali also urged the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government for new legislation on the matter.

“According to the bill, the chopper can be used by ministers, advisers and special assistants,” the governor said. “I have advised them to review the contents of the bill.”

“What was the need for the new legislation on the helicopter,” he wondered. “A chopper has been out of work and another under the use of the chief minister,” he further said.

“We are clearing the dirt of the past,” Ali said.

