Policemen admit killing Karachi youth

By Staff Report
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the cricket stadium before the team practice session in Karachi on December 11, 2021, ahead of T20 matches between Pakistan and West Indies team. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Three policemen, facing charges of murdering a young man in Karachi in a purportedly mistaken case of identity, have confessed to gunning down the unarmed man, investigating authorities said on Wednesday.

According to the investigating team, Shahryar fired two shots at Amir Hussain. They added that when they found Hussain unarmed, the police put a government pistol on him to claim he was carrying weapons.

The cops also told the probing team they thought Hussain had pulled out a pistol of them when he had waved them.

They also added the three policemen were deployed on a motorcycle on Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road.

Shahryar, the cop who fired the shots, and officer Nasir were appointed in 2018. The third man, Faisal, was recruited in 2012.

Investigation authorities were also unable to find any criminal record of Hussain.

A case has been registered against the three police officials at Shahrah Faisal police station.

