World

Kim sets out new goals for N. Korea military, hinting at continued weapons tests

By AFP
FILE PHOTO: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un speaks at the second plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party in this still image taken from a KRT footage on February 12, 2021. KRT TV via REUTERS

SEOUL: Kim Jong Un announced new goals for North Korea’s military in a report to party leaders, state media reported Wednesday, hinting that sanctions-busting weapons tests will continue next year.

Kim is currently presiding over a major party meeting in the capital Pyongyang, during which the top leader and other senior party officials outline their policy goals for 2023 in key areas including diplomacy, security and the economy.

Kim “set forth new key goals for bolstering up the self-reliant defence capability to be pushed ahead with in 2023,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday, without giving any details.

The report “analysed and assessed the new challengeable situation created in the Korean peninsula,” KCNA said, in an apparent reference to the recent sharp escalation in tensions between North and South.

Kim made clear the “orientation of struggle against the enemy to be adhered to by our Party,” KCNA added.

North Korea has conducted a record-breaking number of weapons tests this year, including firing intercontinental ballistic missiles, which it is banned from testing by UN sanctions.

Pyongyang has also ratcheted up tensions with Seoul, including firing artillery into maritime buffer zones and this week sending unmanned drones into South Korea’s airspace.

The incursion by the five drones — the first such incident since 2017 — prompted Seoul to fire warning shots and deploy fighter jets and attack helicopters to shoot them down.

North Korea’s end-of-year plenary meetings are typically used by the regime to unveil the country’s priorities both domestically and overseas for the year ahead.

Full details of the current ongoing plenary are expected to be announced when it concludes later this week.

While Kim focused on the domestic economy at the 2021 event, analysts are widely expecting a shift in tone to highlight the military front this year, in light of the nuclear-armed North’s increasing belligerence.

Previous article
Policemen admit killing Karachi youth
AFP
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan-China education cooperation promotes CPEC development: expert

ISLAMABAD: The educational cooperation and exchanges between Pakistan and China are playing an important role in promoting the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic...

Alvi upholds order to grant Covid risk allowance to health ministry staff

PTI says it will ‘resist’ government of technocrats

PM orders to speed up implementation of agriculture stimulus

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.