PTI decides to approach SC again for resignations’ acceptance

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has decided to approach the Supreme Court again for the verification of its MNAs’ resignations after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf allegedly delayed the matter “on purpose.”

According to the party sources, legal team has started preparations for the case as it believes that the speaker was deliberately dragging his feet over the issue. When the PTI announced that its MNAs would reach the assembly to tender their resignations again, the speaker had adjourned its session indefinitely.

The PTI sources said when the party’s MNAs announced that they would appear before the speaker to have their resignations verified, Ashraf left on a leave.

The “delay tactics” being employed by the NA speaker have compelled the PTI to move the top court once more.

In a related development, President Dr Arif Alvi has convened a session of the National Assembly on Thursday (today) under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution.

The PTI MNAs had decided to appear before the NA speaker in person on Thursday to verify their resignations, which have been lying pending with him despite the lapse of several months and repeated requests from the party leadership to accept them.

