Minorities subjected to second class citizens in India: Report

ISLAMABAD: Minorities Rights Day is celebrated every year in India on December 18 but minorities have been subjected to second class citizens in the country.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said the fascist Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party regime is relentlessly implementing RSS ideology against minorities in India and its discriminatory policies have pushed Indian minorities to the wall.

It said the Hindutva narrative is now a dangerously growing trend in world’s so-called largest democracy, adding violence, intimidation and harassment against minorities have become the order of the day in the country.

The report said hate crimes against Muslims and other minorities have alarmingly increased in India under Modi and minorities are being persistently hounded in India under rogue Modi’s regime.

It maintained that the plight of minorities in India was often highlighted in reports issued by global rights’ watchdogs and it is high time for the world to act to ensure basic human rights to the Indian minorities.

The report said that the global rights bodies must come forward to save minorities, including Muslims and Sikhs, from Hindutva onslaught in India and the international community must take notice of the plight of minorities in India.