Confiscation of houses, other properties of JI, Hurriyat leaders in IIOJK condemned

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has said that the Kashmir dispute is not a battle for power, but the issue of freeing Kashmir from the illegal occupation of India.

APHC-AJK chapter Information Secretary Imtiaz Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad strongly condemned the confiscation of houses and other properties of Jamaat-e-Islami and freedom-loving leaders and activists by Indian agencies.

He said that, on one hand, India is killing, arresting and disappearing innocent Kashmiri youth and, on the other, it is trying to demoralize the resistance leaders and activists by confiscating their houses.

Condemning the illegal arrests, molestation of women and vandalism of houses and other properties by the Indian troops, he said the Kashmiri people are making huge sacrifices for their birthright to self-determination and will continue their struggle till complete success.

Imtiaz Wani said APHC represents the freedom-loving Kashmiri people and is determined to take the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.

He also demanded the immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, including Masarat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Pir Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Farooq Ahmed Dar and Shahid-ul-Islam.

Imtiaz Wani also paid tributes to prominent leader of Kashmir freedom movement Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas on his death anniversary and said that he was the shining star of Kashmir freedom movement whose mission was the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan and for which he fought till his last breath.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leaders Qazi Imran and Khalid Shabbir in their separate statements in Islamabad have also paid glowing tributes to Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas.