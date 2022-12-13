Covid-19 daily report: seven new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded seven new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

According to data released by the ministry, the overall tally of infected people increased to 1,575,487 across the country after adding the new cases.

A total of 30,635 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths recorded during the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Monday, 3,341 tests for Covid-19 were conducted throughout Pakistan, and the positivity rate stood at 0.21 percent.

There are 34 patients who are in critical condition.