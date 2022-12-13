NATIONAL

Two killed, eight injured in van-trailer collision

By Monitoring Report
ISLAMABAD: At least two people were killed and eight others injured in a collision between a van and a trailer in the Naushahro Feroze district of Sindh.

ISLAMABAD: At least two people were killed and eight others injured in a collision between a van and a trailer in the Naushahro Feroze district of Sindh.

According to the reports, the accident took place in the wee hours at the Dadu-Moro link road when a van collided with a trailer laden with sugarcane, resulting in the killing of two persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the site and shifted the victims to a hospital, local media said, adding that the injured included women and children.

Reportedly, the ill-fated van was going from the Dadu district to the Khairpur district of the province.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures.

