NATIONAL

37 Lankan students arrive to pursue further education: data

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: 37 students arrived in Pakistan from Sri Lanka to pursue their higher education under the mutual Higher Education Cooperation Programme (HECP).

According to data, around 357 more students from Sri Lanka, who won the “Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan Students”, will also reach Pakistan soon.

These scholarships are being offered in all major disciplines, including medicine, Engineering, finance, and natural and social sciences.

Meanwhile, 272 Lankan students are already studying in top-tier universities across the country where they are enrolled in different fields.

There is also a faculty exchange component in this programme that will be launched soon so that Pakistan and Sri Lanka academics can work together on contemporary areas of research.

Previous article
Exclusive dining: Lahore’s hole-in-the wall dishes up faves
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Protective bail for prime minister’s son in illegitimate wealth cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted 14-day interim bail to the son of the prime minister, Suleman Shahbaz, in two separate cases of...

NUST artificial intelligence conference in February

ICC gives flat wicket in Rawalpindi another demerit point

Factbox: Recent attacks on foreigners in Afghanistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.