37 Lankan students arrive to pursue further education: data

ISLAMABAD: 37 students arrived in Pakistan from Sri Lanka to pursue their higher education under the mutual Higher Education Cooperation Programme (HECP).

According to data, around 357 more students from Sri Lanka, who won the “Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan Students”, will also reach Pakistan soon.

These scholarships are being offered in all major disciplines, including medicine, Engineering, finance, and natural and social sciences.

Meanwhile, 272 Lankan students are already studying in top-tier universities across the country where they are enrolled in different fields.

There is also a faculty exchange component in this programme that will be launched soon so that Pakistan and Sri Lanka academics can work together on contemporary areas of research.