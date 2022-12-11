Gardezi, Syngenta delegation discuss agriculture uplift

LAHORE: Head of Business Stability, Asia Pacific Syngenta Company Chris Argent called on Punjab Minister of Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi here on Sunday and discussed various matters of mutual interest.

Company Head of Business Stability and Crop Production Development Tausaful Haq, Regulatory Manager Faisal Bashir and Assistant Manager Business Stability and Communication Afzan Munir were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi appreciated Syngenta contribution in the provision of quality seed and crop protection products to the farmers of Punjab, which is giving farmers better price for their crops. He added that the Punjab government has given a relief package to the flood-affected farmers of South Punjab from its own resources. Apart from the construction of their houses, the loss of crops has also been compensated.

On the occasion, Chris Argent assured the provincial minister that their company will continue its efforts for availability of soil’s fertility and conducive environment for cultivation of major crops, which is yielding substantial results.